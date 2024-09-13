Everyone’s talking about Newey

The officialization of the Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin is obviously among the main topics of discussion in the paddock in Baku, host of next Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

There was no shortage of questions to current and future Ferrari fans (see Lewis Hamilton) about the negotiations between Ferrari and the English designer that did not come to fruition.

Leclerc has confidence

Charles Leclerc He did not hide behind the no comment and spoke openly to journalists on the Newey issue: “No disappointment, I know that we talked to Adrian. but then he made his decision and I respect it. He thought Aston Martin was better, while for me Ferrari remains number 1. It’s a shame for Adrian, but I believe much more in the group than in a single person”.

The Monegasque driver, fresh from the beautiful victory in Monza, wanted to spend words of encouragement for the team: “We have so many super talented people in Maranello and I am sure that this is a winning team. Fred is doing an extraordinary job, he is building a great team for the next few years and We will do everything to show Newey that he was wrong not to come to Ferrari“, Leclerc concluded Sky Italia with a smile.