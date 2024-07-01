Juarez City.- Less than half an hour waiting time to cross into El Paso, Texas, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports tonight at two of the three international bridges in this city.

10 to 15 minutes is the average time crawled by CBP on both the Paso del Norte bridge and the Córdova de las Américas bridge.

The longest wait tonight is the Zaragoza-Ysleta, which takes 40 to 45 minutes.

International crossing wait times are provided by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and can be found on the website https://bwt.cbp.gov or on the CBP Border Wait Times mobile app. .