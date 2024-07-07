The Colombia selection continues with a firm step in the 2024 United States Copa Americaafter beating 5-0 Panama in the quarter-final match of the tournament.

This victory gives the Colombians the option of moving on to the semi-final, a match that will be played next Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, USAat 8 pm.

Nestor Lorenzo He has been able to build a wall and has the peace of mind of having players up front who are goal-scoring machines.

The Argentine coach spoke after the resounding victory, which confirms Colombia as one of the favourites for the title.

The triumph. “The most important match is the next one. It wasn’t as easy as the result suggests. We knew that they had two players on each wing and that we had to cover them. We had to hold on to that. And we also knew where to hurt them.”

The keys. “The team empowers the players. There are times when we know that in football 10 players must often play for one player, but each player must play for the 11 players, and that is what this team demonstrates.”

What the DT does.It is not difficult, strange or complicated to understand that as a technical director, what you do is empower the players.”

A positive point: “The team is compact and I am happy with the level. I am happy to put Miguel Borja in, because you put players in so they succeed, not fail.”

The changes. “If we were winning 3-0, we could have made changes at half-time, but the players wanted to continue and we had to correct some things. We did so later.”

