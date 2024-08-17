Back on the ground, chasing Bagnaia

For the third time in the last four Sprint races, Marc Marquez has fallen. The Spaniard from the Gresini team, currently fourth in the world championship standings, seems to have now distanced himself from any dream of winning the world title. Now, however, his goal is to try to unlock the victories by the end of the season. Also for this reason, in the short race at the Red Bull Ring, Marquez tried to push when he saw the red dot of Pecco Bagnaia in front of him, ever closer.

“The mood is good – commented Marquez, interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGPafter the race – It wasn’t at Silverstone, but today I’m happy and I was enjoying myself. I was riding well and clean, when I saw that I was 1.3 from Pecco I decided to attack because I wanted to try to catch him. Unfortunately we made a mistake, but so far this weekend I’m feeling very good and I’m happy“.

The goal is the podium, but without rain

The focus then shifted to tomorrow, for which – despite the forecasts pointing to bad weather – Marquez said he don’t do the rain dance: “I prefer a dry race – commented the champion from Cervera – I’m having fun with the bike and that’s the most important thing“. In view of the long race, however, Marquez is ready to be more patient, ‘settling’ for managing to collect what would be his fifth podium of the season.

“Tomorrow my goal is to try to aim for the podium, for third place – he confirmed – if we take our step I think it’s doable. Pecco and Martin are faster than us. Today I tried, in the Sprint you have 14 laps and I wanted to try, but I took too many risks and we have to understand that we are not at his level yet. Insert myself into the initial duel? Jorge and Pecco were dueling, but they were also lapping very fast. In the lap where Martin went long, Bagnaia did 28.7. They are very fast with the new tire. Then after the 5th, 6th, or 7th lap it is normal that we are closer, but they had already taken a gap that is difficult to fill.“, concluded Marquez.