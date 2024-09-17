In the 34th minute of the match between Stuttgart and Real Madrid, a controversial move caught everyone’s attention. It all happened after a corner kick in favour of the Madrid team, when Antonio Rüdiger, a Real Madrid centre-back, tried to control the ball inside the area. At that moment, there was possible contact between a Stuttgart defender and Rüdiger’s foot, which caused the German centre-back to fall to the ground and the Madrid players to claim a penalty.
The referee, faced with doubts about the play, decided to consult VAR to analyse the play in detail. After several minutes of review, the replays showed that there was no significant contact between the Stuttgart defender and Rüdiger’s foot. Although it appeared that the defender had hit the Real Madrid player in his attempt to clear the ball, the images showed that the kick did not touch the centre-back. As a result, the referee overturned the decision to award a penalty and the match continued.
Despite the excitement surrounding this moment, Stuttgart continued to display a serious and orderly approach. With a solid defence and creating the best chances of the match, the German team made it difficult for Real Madrid in several phases of the game, making it clear that they were prepared to fight as equals.
