San Luis Potosi, Mexico.- Atlético de San Luis gave two-time champion América a run for their money and then defeated them, with a double by Mateo Klimowicz, 2-1 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

The Eagles had a sweet start to the match, with a goal in the 5th minute by captain Henry Martín after getting behind Rodrigo Dourado, stretching out to cushion the ball and finishing with a lob with his right foot, in front of the goalkeeper.

The day before, coach André Jardine stressed that the teams that go further in the Liguilla usually have a slower start than those that are eliminated early. Their defense was a party, which is why the team from Potosí tied the score in just the 7th minute after the weak marking of Néstor Araujo and the conviction of Klimowicz to beat goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

The game took a while to get started due to problems with the VAR connection, but it was frenetic once it got underway.

The Brazilian coach threw tantrums at Emilio Lara’s mistakes, while Doménec Torrent (Pep Guardiola’s assistant for 10 years) bet on his team’s balance.

América had already been saved in the 38th minute by a terrible defensive exit from Fidalgo, who gave away a one-on-one to Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, but Cota’s timely and quick exit prevented the home team from taking the lead.

At 50′ the second goal came, when Klimowicz escaped the double marking of Javairo Dilrosun and Emilio Lara, the latter only saw the number of the forward who started from behind the midfield and then defined low, close to the right post, in a shot from the half moon.

Érick “Chiquito” Sánchez made his debut with the blue-cream team when he came on in the 60th minute and then flirted with tying the game with a bicycle kick.

The Eagles, at least, gave activity to youngsters like Esteban Lozano, Franco Rossano and Diego Reyes, who added minutes in the youth rule.

Next Friday on Matchday 2, Atlético de San Luis visits Mazatlán, while América receives Querétaro at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.