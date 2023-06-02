Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

In a move aimed at developing sports performance and enhancing the chances of success for its team, Al-Thiqa Club received a specialized research team from the Australian Curtin University on the sidelines of the workshops it is organizing with the National Paralympic Committee in cooperation with the Australian government.

The research team was received by Ahmed Salem Hamad Al-Suwaidi, Executive Director of Al-Thiqa Club for the Handicapped, and the two sides held a fruitful meeting to discuss ways of future cooperation in the field of analyzing players’ performance and improving their performance.

Discussions focused on exchanging knowledge and modern techniques in the field of sports performance analysis, developing methods for evaluating players and monitoring their strengths and weaknesses. This potential partnership aims to improve the overall sporting performance of Al-Thiqa club players and enhance their chances of success.

Ahmed Salem Al-Suwaidi expressed his happiness at the visit of the research team from Curtin University, and pointed out the importance of scientific cooperation between sports and academic institutions. He said: “We are committed to developing and improving the capabilities of our players, and we consider this visit an important step in achieving this goal. We look forward to exploring opportunities for joint cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experience with Curtin University, and we hope that this partnership will lead to positive and tangible results for the Trust Club.”

For its part, the Australian research team expressed its admiration for the development of Al-Thiqa Club and its pioneering vision in player development. They expressed their willingness to work diligently with the club team to develop performance analysis strategies and apply the latest scientific innovations.

Talks are expected to continue between the Trust Club and Curtin University to identify potential areas of cooperation and to develop an action plan for the joint project. Achieving this cooperation will represent an important step in raising the level of sports performance in Al-Thiqa Club and enhancing their chances of competing at the highest levels.