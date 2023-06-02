MILAN. The only form of repentance that Alessandro Impagnatiello believes makes sense is to take one’s own life”. Defender Sebastiano Sartori said so, at the end of the quick interrogation before judge Angela Minerva, for the validation of the detention issued by the prosecutor’s office. The thirty-year-old is accused of the premeditated murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, pregnant in the seventh month of pregnancy. But also of the procured abortion and the concealment of the body of the woman who also tried to burn twice, hidden in the box, in the trunk, and in a crack between a series of boxes and the back of a building, just over 500 meters from home.

Before the investigating judge, Impagnatiello would have “confirmed” the version provided at the time of the confession, “added some details” on the second part of his story and denied the premeditation of the murder which he is accused of on the basis of searches carried out on the web even before Giulia would return home.

The lawyer says he doesn’t fear that the thirty-year-old barman in San Vittore could hurt himself: “They’re good, I think they’ve found the right solution even though he has repeatedly told me he wants to take his own life the other night”. Again the lawyer explains that Impagnatiello “is now beginning to perceive the situation, he is distressed and tried”. However, he would not have even mentioned his son Thiago, whom Giulia would have given birth to in two months.

Meanwhile, the investigations by prosecutors Alessia Menegazzo and Maria Letizia Mannella and by the homicide team of the Carabinieri investigative unit continue to ascertain what happened: in many of its parts the thirty-year-old’s confession does not appear credible. In the deeds, the magistrates define him as a “narcissus” and “manipulator” ready to do anything to achieve his goals.