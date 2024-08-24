Sergio Perez, Mexican Red Bull driver said after finishing fifth in the classification of the Formula 1 Dutch GP, that they have improved the car after “some problems” in free practice and that fifth place is “a good result” and criticized the maneuver Lewis Hamilton.

“We can fight from there with the people ahead of us. The goal for Sunday will be to recover some positions at the start and secure a good result,” he said.

Marca de España said about the incident with Hamilton: “Checo had to ‘burn’ a set of tyres from Q1, which he needed in Q3 to be able to do two laps, and, perhaps, finish ahead of George Russell. In response to this, an investigation was opened and the seven-time Formula 1 champion was found guilty.”

“The Mexican driver was on his fastest lap during Q1 when he collided with Lewis Hamilton at Turn 9, who tried to move away but did so too late, affecting his turn.

“What the hell is this idiot doing!?” Perez said on the radio and the Briton defended himself with a “he was out of his way”, to which Mercedes supported him.

“When the manoeuvre was revealed, an investigation was opened to be carried out after Qualifying at Zandvoort, where both drivers were called by the stewards with their team representatives to give their statements. After attending, the race control found Lewis Hamilton guilty, who was penalised with three places on the starting grid for the Dutch GP.”

Marca warned: “The Briton will have to go back further in Zandvoort, as after being excluded from Q3, he will drop from 12th to 15th place; so the beneficiaries will be: Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.”

