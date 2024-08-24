The Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo The player is “stable” after the cardiac arrhythmia he suffered during the match against Sao Paulo and remains “sedated” in intensive care in a Brazilian hospital, reported Nacional of Uruguay, where the player plays, on Friday.

According to the criteria of

Izquierdo, 27, “will remain under observation for at least the next 72 hours” at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo after the incident on Thursday, the club said in a statement posted on its social media.

The “delicate health situation” of the Nacional defender caused the suspension of the second date of the local tournament, scheduled for this weekend, the Uruguayan Mutual of Professional Footballers announced on Friday.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo (left), in action against Sao Paulo. Photo:EFE Share

Izquierdo fainted on Thursday on the pitch at the Morumbi stadium just minutes before the end of the match against Brazilian team Sao Paulo for a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

‘Pray for him’

Juan Izquierdo’s partner, Selena, used the footballer’s social networks to leave an emotional message and ask everyone to “Please pray for him, send strength and good energy.”

Juan Manuel Izquierdo Photo:EFE Share

“Juanma needs us, I know he is very loved and we are all looking forward to this moment passing,” Selena added.

He also recalled that his children were waiting for him at home. “His two-year-old daughter and eight-day-old son are waiting for him at home. He has a lot of life left to live for. Please pray for him.”

The player, who had entered the match after half-time to replace Sebastián Coates, was quickly treated by the medical services and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The match ended with a 2-0 victory for Sao Paulo and the elimination of Nacional from the continental tournament, but was marked by what happened with Izquierdo, which shocked all the players and silenced the stadium. After the match, Nacional suspended the press conference and the statements in the mixed zone.

SPORTS WITH AFP

More sports news