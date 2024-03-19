Development studio ConcernedApe has released the highly anticipated update 1.6 Of Stardew Valleywhich years after the launch of the base game (it was published on 26 February 2016) adds new free content and changes some aspects of the gameplay.
After all, we're talking about a game that sold tens of millions of copies gathering consensus everywhere. For example, on Steam it has more than 560,000 reviews written by users, of which 98% are positive. A plebiscite, basically.
What's new in Update 1.6
The novelty the most notable ones introduced with update 1.6 are: a new major festival, two new mini festivals, a new environmental event, hundreds of new lines of dialogue, a new skill system for the end game, new crops, new objects to create, new furniture and much more, a new type of farm: Meadowlands Farm, new pets and much more, among other content and bug fixes.
If you are interested in knowing more, the official release note it's really long.
#Stardew #Valley #Update
Leave a Reply