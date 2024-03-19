Development studio ConcernedApe has released the highly anticipated update 1.6 Of Stardew Valleywhich years after the launch of the base game (it was published on 26 February 2016) adds new free content and changes some aspects of the gameplay.

After all, we're talking about a game that sold tens of millions of copies gathering consensus everywhere. For example, on Steam it has more than 560,000 reviews written by users, of which 98% are positive. A plebiscite, basically.