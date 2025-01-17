Real Madrid took the lead in the first half of the Copa del Rey match against Celta de Vigo with a goal from Kylian Mbappé marked by controversy. The goal, which went up on the scoreboard in the 37th minute, came just after of a possible penalty in the merengue area that the referee pointed out and that the VAR ruled out after the review.

The goal play began, in fact, with that controversial penalty. The play is limitless, since Williot was practically alone against a Lunin who did not hesitate to come out forcefully and swept him away.

Puzzled by the situation, the Celta players who were demanding action saw the whites launch a lethal and unstoppable counterattack. And the ball just had to reach the feet of Kylian Mabppéwho launched a very fast drive and stood in the area to launch a cross shot into the back of the net.

The visiting players, perplexed, waited for a VAR review that never came, because from the room they gave the ‘ok’ to the referee to validate the play and the goal to go up on the scoreboard.

Outraged, Celta shouted on their social networks at half-time with an ironic message: “Madrid wins at the Bernabéu,” jalong with an image of the moment in which Lunin knocks down Williot.