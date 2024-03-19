













Final Fantasy VII Rebirth soundtrack already has a release date and you can now listen to some songs









Square Enix revealed that the soundtrack of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthincluding 175 tracks from the world-acclaimed RPG, will arrive on April 10 through digital and physical sales.

The soundtrack, which comes with seven discs and a limited version titled “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Original Soundtrack ~ Special edit version ~”, including bonus tracks with music from the mini-games, is now available for pre-order.

Here you can pre-order the standard version of this soundtrack, while the special one is available from this side.

If that's not enough, fans are invited to preview this record with a five-track version of the album, available now on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Likewise, the song “No Promises to Keep”, performed by artist Loren Allred and composed by Nobuo Uematsu, will debut on March 20 for the streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

What to expect from the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth soundtrack?

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth soundtrack was composed by Mitsuto Suzuki and Masashi Hamauzu of Monomusik and comes with original composition by Nobuo Uematsu. This will take you on an auditory journey of 175 songs that come from the video game, with a variety of genres and rhythms.

From orchestral battle themes with impressive vocals to a synthpop propaganda song starring a beagle, the album invites all its listeners to relive this adventure.

Source: Square Enix

“One of the most exciting parts of composing for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was aligning the music with the backstory, direction, and story progression of a moment, establishing a sonic foundation that the entire development team could build upon. unforgettable scene. There are sections that delve into the music of the original game and others that have been created anew for this title. I hope players will delight in the musical elements and their many discoveries.” declared Mitsuto Suzuki.

“Our entire team put a lot of time and effort into each of the songs in the game, drawing on everything we've learned as songwriters and musicians throughout our careers. I hope the players enjoy the result as much as we enjoyed creating it.” – Masashi Hamauzu, composer (MONOMUSIK Inc.)

What's coming in the Preview version of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth soundtrack?

The preview of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth soundtrack is now available on several streaming services and these are the songs you can listen to before the official launch that will fall on April 10.

Toward Mt. Nibel

Main Theme of FFVII – Battle Edit

With Heavy Heart – A Seabreeze Stroll

Rufus's Welcoming Ceremony – Seventh, Ten-Hut!

Listen to the Cries of the Planet – Battle Edit

Don't forget that you can reserve the physical copy of this soundtrack through the Square Enix store, while if you are more into digital stores, you can go to iTunes and Amazon Music. Are you excited about this package? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

