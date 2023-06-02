A controversial message from Vox, which has been published for just over an hour on the official accounts of the Cieza formation, has lit up social networks at mid-morning this Thursday. In the message, which spoke in the first person, it was assured that as a result of the results that the polls produced this past Sunday, “Spain smells less of a lie, of a socialist armpit and of potorro podemita.”

The post, now deleted, went on to point out that it “smells less of classroom indoctrination and compulsory languages. A little less to contraceptive abortion, to euthanasia, to an LGTB float and subsidized lubricant ».

Full publication published on the Vox Cieza Facebook account.







The same message that could be read in the Vox accounts also spoke of the illegal occupation and used terms such as ‘Popular Front’, ‘Pandemic blood’ or ‘Civil war’. Textually, he pointed out: «It smells less like ore, squatting, crime, illegal invasion, djellaba, Hijab, Pegasus and Moroccan blackmail».

Vox sources in Cieza assured that the current Abascal formation team “has nothing to do with this message, we are seeing who it could have been and we do not rule out that our account has been hacked,” said Jesús Castaño, mayor of the formation in blindness

The PSOE of Cieza will take Vox to the courts



As a result of these statements, Cieza’s PSOE filed a complaint against Vox for a hate crime. The socialist councilor, María Jesús López showed “our most energetic rejection. Vox has crossed the red line with these demonstrations. We did not make the complaint as an act of rage after the electoral results. We do it because this is inadmissible and it is not the science we want. We do not want the name of the town to appear in the news for hate crimes, but for its natural, cultural and social excellence. They are not going to intimidate us.”

López made an appeal for all the democratic formations of the municipality to condemn the acts, making special emphasis with the PP, the probable government partner of Vox: “If you do not condemn this act, you will be an accomplice.”