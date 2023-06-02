One of the most anticipated movies in theaters is “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.” Although it opens in all theaters worldwide on June 1, except the United States, some fans are already asking when it will be released ONLINE through STREAMING. The sequel to “Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse” will allow fans to continue the story of Miles Morales in the comfort of his home. What platform would the film reach and what would be its release date? We tell you in the following note with the complete guide.

What day does “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” premiere in Peru?

“Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” opens on June 1 in Peru, as in most Latin American countries. One of the exceptions worldwide is the United States, which will have to wait until June 2.

When can you SEE “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” STREAMING?

Although it is already confirmed on which platforms “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” will be released, there is still no confirmed date. Sony has a contract signed with Netflix and Disney for its transmission; however, the clauses indicate that it will be when it is no longer in movie theaters. Netflix will have exclusivity for the first 18 months in streaming and then it can be viewed on both platforms.

Where will “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” be released online?

This film will first be released on Netflix, which will have the scoop for the first 18 months and will later be released on one of the platforms belonging to Disney, either the one of the same name or Star +.

When will “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” be released?

Although there is never a defined date to leave theaters, on average it usually lasts a month. However, this depends on the amount of public that you manage to summon and that they allow you to belong longer.

Trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

