ContourGlobal advances its hybrid renewable energy portfolio with the acquisition of another solar and storage project in the western United States, following last week’s purchase of part of Grenergy’s Oasis Atacama project.

The project is in an advanced phase and will be built in two phases with a combined capacity of 567 MWp of solar PV and 321 MW/1.3 GWh of BESS, representing a total of 888 MW of hybrid capacity once completed. fully operational.

The project is close to the California border, yet connected to Arizona’s WAPA grid, and includes firm transmission rights to deliver power to CAISO, providing flexibility to serve customers in both WECC-Southwest and CAISO. two of the main US markets.

The project has completed key development milestones, including environmental and interconnection permits, and is in the commercialization phase.

With its long-lasting batteries capable of providing 321 MW of storage capacity for up to 4 hours, the project will be able to handle afternoon peaks.

This facility can reach first commercial operations in 2028, allowing ContourGlobal to provide renewable energy when consumers need it most. This flexibility is increasingly crucial in markets experiencing an oversupply of solar energy during daylight hours and a shortage of carbon-free energy during nighttime periods.

It is also attractive to corporate buyers looking to go beyond the standard annual purchase of renewable energy and begin to achieve a time match between their consumption and the renewable energy they purchase.

Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of ContourGlobal, commented: “The acquisition of this project represents a significant step in achieving our growth and decarbonization objectives. By expanding our portfolio of long-duration hybrid solar PV and BESS projects, we are helping consolidate the supply of renewable energy in one of the most dynamic and demand-driven markets in the US.”

This acquisition marks ContourGlobal’s entry into the western US renewables market, bringing its total US renewable capacity to 718 MWp and 321 MW from BESS, when combined with the recent acquisition of a 151 MWp solar portfolio in South Carolina.

ContourGlobal also operates 371 MW of natural gas generation capacity connected to California’s CAISO grid, part of a broader 1.3 GW thermal portfolio spanning five US states.