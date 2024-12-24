emergency services They have located the lifeless body of a 78-year-old man inside a home in Vegas del Genil (Granada) in which a fire has been reported.

According to sources from the 112 Emergency Service of Andalusia, A citizen alerted around 11:00 a.m. this Tuesday of a fire in a house on San Guillermo street, in the center of Purchil.

Police officers have moved to the scene. Local Police and the Civil Guard, 061 health services, Civil Protection and Firefighters volunteers.

Sources from the Local Police and health services have confirmed that the body of a 78 year old man inside the house. No further information regarding the circumstances of the event has been released at this time.