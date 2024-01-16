Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, confirmed that the rapid growth witnessed by the global generative artificial intelligence market clearly reflects the driving force and engine of the future that the artificial intelligence sector represents, noting that the leadership of the UAE realized more than more than For two decades, the importance of adopting and developing the capabilities and solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and enhancing investment in the technology and artificial intelligence sector that is reshaping various industries in the world.

This came during a session entitled: “Is artificial intelligence considered a driver of the fourth industrial revolution?”, within the work of the 54th session of the World Economic Forum (Davos), in which scientists, the CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, and the CEO of “Qualcomm” participated. Accenture Ireland, Julie Sweet, a member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, and the CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishna.

The scholars said: “The integration of global efforts by providing effective platforms for meaningful international dialogue, such as the World Economic Forum, contributes to enhancing the readiness of governments in future sectors, and supports their efforts in developing solutions and tools to accelerate the pace towards the future.”