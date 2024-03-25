Conte denies “Lenin's cook”. Counter-order comrades: “One is worth one is no longer worth!”

Once upon a time there was populism. Once upon a time there was the populism vulgar. Once there was a lady, Lenin's cook, who according to the revolutionary leader could drive the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. All Power to the Soviets! Sorry to the cooks! There was no need for expertise. Once… exactly. Now it's gone. The “man with the clutch bag”, Giuseppe Conte, he realized that the rule of “one is worth one” is not only not valid but is also utter bullshit and therefore counter-order comrades! It is no longer true that “one is worth one”. However, it was enough to ask the legendary housewife of Voghera, there was no need to perculate the Italians for years with yet another mockery. These are the damages of filthy and crooked populism which always has mouths on the hook, as he would say Franco Battiato. The poisonous populism, the Genoese Peronism of Beppe Grillo has struck Italy and – above all – the Italians.

Doing huge damage. Especially at the level of civil coexistence of society. We all knew that things would end like this. It was enough to go and read the French Revolution chapter in a history textbook to understand what would happen. The many Masaniellis, the many homemade Robespierres rise and set in a historic beat of wings. And so it was for the others Grillo, Di Maio, Di Battista, Casaleggio jr. And in the end He arrived, the number one cunning man, the shrewd and determined situationist. He arrived with the “favor of darkness” and that is the Covid pandemic. He arrived, “the Forestaro” and never left. On the contrary. First he got rid of the founder Beppe Grillo, now reduced to being his dependent who gets his pocket money at the end of the month with public money, then he got rid of Di Maio, Di Battista (who has not yet understood that Conte is his enemy), then eliminated Draghi, paving, among other things, the way for the victory of the centre-right. First “people's lawyer” in the right-wing yellow-green government between the League and Five Star, then “comrade” with the yellow-red or yellow-pink government with the Democratic Party, finally “floater” with Mario Draghi's rainbow government. A man for all seasons.

The latest one he launched is precisely that the demagogic rule of “one is worth one” no longer applies, at the basis of the stupidities of the Five Star Movement. In fact, all societies that have ever existed have always known that it is a rule, false and demagogic. Like hell, “one is worth one”! But since the Movement was made up of the vast majority of “runaways” it was convenient to say that “one is worth one” only to then have to manage the problems that incompetent and novice novices continually combined. Now Conte, who is only interested in Power for Power's sake, needs a minimum of continuity and competence because by now the Italians know well who the Five Star Movement is and even though he jumps through hoops, he can no longer handle the rubbish. which shoot continuously. With all due respect to the “Lenin's cook” that you'd better cook the minestrone, because if you succeed it's already dripping fat.