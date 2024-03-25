I write convinced that any writing worth its salt requires an absolute balance and intimate connection between all the organs of the body: brain, heart, stomach, spleen, liver, lungs, pancreas, arteries and even the bones themselves and I believe even the marrow. But what to do when some disease or emotional or physical discomfort comes to touch us? How write with the soul and with him body sick? I wonder this because I am now suffering from a three-day flu that refuses to go away and I have a body weakness that prevents me from maintaining the rhythm of my breathing while I type these words. My fragility is so powerful that I feel unable to stand up and go to the kitchen to make myself a cup of coffee and have the caffeine save me a little from the numbness of my senses that do not wake up and almost demand that I go back under sheets. Of course I won't do that. Not before finishing the two thousand characters that I require to fulfill the task of concluding this text. The truth is that I had not contemplated getting sick. I guess saying it is obvious. I don't think anyone would consider getting sick. It simply happens. I think of Hans Castorp, the protagonist of The Magic Mountain (that enormous novel by Thomas Mann), who arrives—to visit his cousin—at that clinic located in the Swiss Alps, without realizing that he already brings evil with him and All he does is assume it. So, the problem may not be whether or not you are sick, but rather how you cope with the discomfort and discomfort that it causes. I don't know, for now I chew a piece of ginger and the pores of my nose open. I breathe better. This makes me oxygenate a little. I stop to review the gathered lines. I realize that I am about to complete the task, except that what I have written so far has nothing to do with what I intended to write, but that does not matter too much because writing is always a pretension.

