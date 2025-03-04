The government reinforces protection for citizens who cannot pay their debts. On the one hand, it will limit the interest interests that originate in case of non -payment in consumer loans to a maximum of the ordinary interest rate plus three percentage points and, on the other, it establishes facilities so that vulnerable consumers can repair their debt in the event that their bank decides to take it for sale. Are some of the changes that will introduce the future law of Servicers approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers and sent to Congress for its parliamentary procedure.

The so -called Administrators Law and Buyers of Credits transposes a directive approved in 2021 to standardize the activity of sale of debt original from the banking on Europe. Among other measures creates the activity reserve for Servicerswhich will have to be authorized to operate and will be supervised by the Bank of Spain.

The Government has taken advantage of the text to introduce changes in the Credit Credit Law such as running interest or to empower the client in case of indefinite financing (credit Revolving) So that, in case of its type, they can reject or cancel your contract.

In the case of the sale of portfolios introduces measures that will force the bank to renegotiate the loan with the client. If it is a mortgage, the text sent to the State Council after submitting it to the sector’s consultation established that the entities must apply the restructuring protocols of debts set in the Code of Good Practices and that it contemplates both exemptions of interests or adjustments and set offages or dations.

If the client is vulnerable -he has to collect the minimum vital income, IMV -said text established that the bank will have to present a payment plan that freezes the accrual of new interests and expenses associated with the loan.

This plan will set a debt withdrawal according to the client’s circumstances, without in any case exceeding 5% of the IMV. The standard also requires removes in interest, expenses and pending debt provided that they comply with the agreed withholding or, otherwise, the bank may sell its debt.