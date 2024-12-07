The Ertzaintza has arrested four people – two men and two women – after confirming their alleged involvement in a network of scams against university students through a real estate portal in Guipúzcoa.

As reported this Saturday by the Basque Department of Security, the alleged fraudsters included fraudulent advertisements on an accommodation portal and requested that the victims, generally foreign university students, a deposit that could amount to up to 500 euros.

The investigation, called Aloka and in which the Civil Guard has also participated, began last July after registering 18 complaints (14 in the Ertzaintza and 4 in the Municipal Guard) that described events similar to those described.

The first investigations of the investigation determined that one of the possible perpetrators (a 26-year-old man) could reside in the Donostialdea area. Finally, was arrested on November 25 in Errenteria.

The rest of the arrests were made this past Thursday in San Sebastián, where the arrest of another 27-year-old man and two women 23 and 24 years old.

Only one of the people involved had a background for similar events and the investigation remains open pending the analysis of the different computer material seized in the entries and searches carried out this Thursday during the arrests.