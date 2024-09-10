The ECM course developed by Consulcesi Club is dedicated to ‘Insect bites and snake bites: first aid’ to provide healthcare professionals with the skills needed to deal promptly and effectively with the consequences of bites and, in general, insect bites, which are increasingly frequent and potentially serious. The scientific directors of the training course are Daniele Manno, Remote and Military Life Support instructor, and Marco Materazzo, PhD in applied medical-surgical sciences.

The violin spider, a small arachnid that is increasingly spreading in Italy – we read in a note – represents a concrete risk to public health. Although in most cases its bite is harmless, the symptoms can quickly evolve into medical emergencies. In recent months, cases of bites with serious complications have multiplied, recalls Consulcesi, highlighting the urgency of adequately training healthcare personnel on how to intervene promptly to minimize risks for patients.

Scientifically known as Loxosceles rufescens, the violin spider does not exceed 9 mm in body length and can reach a maximum of 4-5 cm if the legs are considered. Inconspicuous in appearance, it is uniformly yellowish-brown in color, characterized by a dark spot on the prosoma that resembles the shape of a violin, hence its common name. Unlike most spiders, which have 8 eyes, the violin spider has only 6, arranged in 3 pairs. It is a nocturnal species that hunts without the help of a web, weaving only a few messy threads in the crevices that it uses as shelters. During the day, this shy and not very aggressive spider hides in cracks in walls, behind paintings, window frames, furniture or materials accumulated in little-frequented corners of the house. Encounters with humans are rare and bites mainly occur when the spider takes refuge in shoes or clothes or is inadvertently crushed. Its bite is painless in the immediate aftermath and symptoms may appear even several hours later. In about 2/3 of cases it causes only moderate local soreness and redness, which resolve spontaneously. However, in one case out of 3 it injects a significant amount of cytotoxic venom that can cause loxoscelism syndrome. This condition, particularly dangerous for weak or debilitated subjects, can lead to the formation of edema and necrotic ulcers that can last for months.

The ECM course offered by Consulcesi Club is a direct response to this health problem. During the course, participants will learn how to recognize the symptoms of a brown recluse spider bite and the best practices for timely intervention. First aid techniques, such as wound cleaning and pain management, will be illustrated and medical treatment protocols will be analyzed, including the use of analgesic drugs, corticosteroids and antibiotics. In addition, the appropriate time to request hospitalization, in case of complications, will be discussed.

Given the growing prevalence and concern for the brown recluse spider in Italy, it is essential that healthcare professionals are prepared to deal with the consequences of this problem. The Consulcesi Club course is therefore an indispensable resource to ensure effective and timely treatment, minimizing risks for patients and contributing to public health. An infographic is available, downloadable and printable for reference at any time.