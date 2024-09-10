Zinedine Zidane, who has remained away from the dugout since his departure from Real Madrid in 2021, has officially ruled out the possibility of taking over as Manchester United manager. The English club, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, has faced difficult times after a series of consecutive defeats, which has raised doubts about the Dutch coach’s continuity. Despite the team’s recent difficulties, Manchester United reaffirmed their support for Ten Hag during the summer, but the outlook is always unpredictable in the world of football.
Zidane, widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, was a leading candidate to succeed Ten Hag should the club’s board decide to dispense with his services. However, the Frenchman has been clear about his stance: he is not interested in taking on a role in the Premier League due to language barriers. Although he understands English, Zidane has publicly acknowledged that he is not fluent enough in it to feel comfortable in such an environment. According to him, being a coach is about more than just winning games; it is about a holistic approach in which effective communication plays a key role in the team’s success.
“Would I like to go to Manchester United? I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent. While it’s possible for coaches to be successful without being native speakers, I prefer to act in a different way. Winning involves numerous factors and I believe in a holistic approach to success,” said the Frenchman.
Throughout his coaching career, Zidane has demonstrated his ability to lead teams to great success, particularly during his time at Real Madrid. Under his leadership, the Spanish side achieved three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga titles, cementing Zidane as a legendary figure both as a player and a manager.
Since leaving Real Madrid, his name has been linked with a number of top clubs, including the French national team, Bayern Munich and Juventus. However, with these positions already filled, Zidane has adopted a patient approach, waiting for the right opportunity to return to football. For now, that opportunity seems unlikely to be at Old Trafford, despite recent speculation.
