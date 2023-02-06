Quito (AFP) – Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso accepted the defeat of the Yes party in the referendum with which he aspired to approve the extradition, after the elections last Sunday in which he also lost the pulse in the mayoralties and governorships before the advance of the left.

“I accept that the majority does not agree that these issues are resolved with the tools put up for consideration in the referendum,” Lasso said in an intervention on radio and television.

The unpopular ruler, a former right-wing banker, called for “a broad and serious debate, without dogmas or ideologies, about how to face the threat that drug trafficking and its links to sectors of politics represent today.”

Through the referendum, Lasso unsuccessfully proposed political, environmental and security reforms amid an unprecedented uptick in violence.

And it was not the only setback for the president. The mayors of Quito and Guayaquil, the main cities, were left in the hands of the forces of the opposition leftist former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

The former ruler maintains his power despite living for six years in Belgium, where he received asylum, and having been sentenced in 2020 to eight years in prison for corruption. From Europe, he also promoted the rejection of the referendum.

In the key question on extradition, the No obtained 51% of the valid votes compared to 49% of the Yes, according to the most recent preliminary results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which after the vote on Sunday has 10 days to complete the scrutiny.

Despite the fact that the electoral authority has computed 96% of the voting records on the question of extradition, 23% present “novelties” and must be reviewed before the results are announced.

Punishment to the Government

Earlier, the Executive complained about the slowness in the counting of votes, since in provinces with a large number of voters the scrutiny of the other seven questions in the consultation did not even reach 1%.

The partial results surprised the Government. A survey by the Cedatos company, closed on Saturday, estimated that 66% of Ecuadorians were in favor of extradition.

“The elections in general terms show a rejection of the government” of Lasso, who has an 80% disapproval rate, Sebastián Donoso, a political analyst at the private University of the Americas (UDLA), told AFP.

Along with the consultation, Ecuadorians elected some 5,700 local authorities in a process marked by the violence that plagues the country due to drug trafficking and that left two mayoral candidates dead.

Correísmo took control of at least seven of the 23 provincial prefectures, including those of Guayas and Pichincha. It also reached the mayors of Quito and Guayaquil, the port that for 30 years was a bastion of the right.

“The government of Ecuador will have its hand extended to collaborate with you in whatever is within our reach,” said Lasso, referring to the winners of the local elections.

Consensus

With the opposition at the head of several local governments, “they are going to be very difficult years for the Executive’s agenda and he will surely have to govern on a day-to-day basis, without thinking about the possibility of medium-term policies,” the political scientist told AFP. Santiago Basabe, from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO) in Quito.

In his ten-minute message, Lasso asked to “seal the elementary consensus as a society.” “If we agree, a great future awaits us,” he said.

However, he maintained: “Although we continue to believe in the axes of this consultation, it is also true that the future well-being of Ecuador did not pass and does not pass exclusively through it.”

The undeclared objective of the government was the delivery of drug traffickers to the United States, where they usually remain imprisoned for many years. Neighboring Colombia, the world’s largest producer of cocaine, has applied this measure since the 1990s.

Lasso also discussed reducing the number of deputies, now there are 137; controls on hundreds of political movements, some suspected of having ties to drug trafficking; the incorporation of water systems to protected areas, to fight against illegal mining; and the delivery of compensation for those who protect the environment.