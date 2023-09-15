Friday, September 15, 2023, 16:12



The students of the two Torrevieja institutes from which some school transport lines were withdrawn will recover the service this next week. This is confirmed to this newspaper by the Councilor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, after receiving official notification from the Ministry. In this way, all those students, according to the mayor, will be able to enjoy the same transportation that they had last year.

The protests intensified when this week, a few hours before the return to school, Education informed the centers and families of the cessation of the service, which has affected both Orihuela and Torrevieja. While in the salt city the crisis is considered resolved, in the capital of the region there are two centers affected, the Fernando de Loaces and Josefina Manresa schools, which still have no news from Valencia.

In Torrevieja, the problem posed by the loss of these buses was even more obvious, since all the institutes are located on the outskirts of the city. Valencian law establishes that those students whose school is more than three kilometers from their home have the right to transportation.