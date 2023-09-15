Ice hockey | Mesti’s champion Kiekko-Espoo suffered a heavy defeat – the club is silent on the matter

The last fiscal year of the club aspiring to the league brought a loss of 397,000 euros.

Mestis club Kiekko-Espoo’s most recent financial statement reveals that the Espoo club made a loss of no less than 397,000 euros in the last fiscal year. The company’s turnover was 950,000 euros.

Even last season, Kiekko-Espoo made a profit of 1,000 euros. In the accounting periods before that, the Espoo club recorded small losses: 16,000 and 45,000 euros.

Kiekko-Espoo, on the other hand, increased its turnover by 47 percent in the most recent financial period.

The most significant expense item in the company’s most recent financial statement is salaries and bonuses, which cost 515,544.77 euros. Kiekko-Espoo spent about 170,000 euros more on salaries and bonuses than in the previous fiscal year.

At the end of the financial year, on April 30, Kiekko-Espoo had just under 76,000 euros in cash, according to the financial statements.

Last Kiekko-Espoo, who won the Mestis championship in the spring, has announced that they will aim for the League with a quick schedule.

Initially, the club announced that it would like to join the main league for the 2024–25 season, but the League is not accepting new league place applications for that season yet.

CEO of Kiekko-Espoo Aku Kallonen did not want to comment on matters related to the financial statements on Friday.

“We will open up the matter in its entirety in early October. At this stage, we will not comment further,” Kallonen messaged.