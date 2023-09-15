Star Comics announced a special collaboration with Feltrinelli dedicated to the beloved DRAGON BALL SUPER. All those who purchase at least two volumes of the work between September 22nd and October 21st they will receive for free a backpack. The offer will be valid on purchases in stores Feltrinelli And REDbut also for those who purchase on company website and on the sites IBS And Bookboy.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Source: Star Comics