Star Comics announced a special collaboration with Feltrinelli dedicated to the beloved DRAGON BALL SUPER. All those who purchase at least two volumes of the work between September 22nd and October 21st they will receive for free a backpack. The offer will be valid on purchases in stores Feltrinelli And REDbut also for those who purchase on company website and on the sites IBS And Bookboy.
Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.
IT’S DRAGON BALL SUPER TIME! FREE DRAGON BALL SUPER BACKPACK FROM FELTRINELLI
An exclusive item for all fans of Goku and his companions!
The aura of DRAGON BALL it’s more intense than ever! The latest incarnation of the series, DRAGON BALL SUPER, continues to keep readers around the world in suspense thanks to the epic battles of Goku and his companions against the most powerful opponents in the universe. Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro sign memorable volumes capable of keeping the myth of the Dragon Balls alive for new generations.
On the occasion of the release of volume 20, Star Comics, in collaboration with Feltrinellihe devised an exclusive backpack dedicated to the series. Getting it is simple: from September 22nd to October 21st it will be offered as a free gift to all readers who purchase at least 2 volumes dedicated to DRAGON BALL SUPER. The promotion is valid in all Feltrinelli and Red stores and on the e-commerce sites www.lafeltrinelli.it, www.ibs.it and www.libraccio.it.
Among the titles to purchase to be entitled to the backpack, in addition to the 20 volumes of DRAGON BALL SUPERare also included DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY – ANIME COMICS, DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY – NOVEL And DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO – NOVEL.
The complete regulation of the initiative can be consulted on the starcomics.com website.
Source: Star Comics
