Constanza Chaparro Dulanto, known in the artistic world as Connie Chaparro, is an actress that the Peruvian public remembers for her role as Jimena Sánchez in the series “Así es la vida”. In addition, she has years of experience as an announcer on a well-known music radio.

At the time, the programMagaly TeVe” He took pictures of her together with Sergio Galliani in which they were seen to be very close, shortly after their sentimental bond was confirmed. For this reason, on one occasion, the radio presenter came out to talk about her marriage and how they criticized them for the difference in their ages.

How many years apart is Sergio Galliani from Connie Chaparro?

Connie Chaparro she married actor Sergio Galliani in 2010, after two years of dating. The result of this union was born her son Nicola Galliani in 2011. At the beginning of their romance they were victims of prejudice due to the difference in ages.

Connie Chaparro and Sergio Galliani got married in 2010 in a private ceremony in Chorrillos. Photo: Instagram capture/Connie Chaparro

The host of the radio program “Good morning, heart” was born on April 29, 1983, making her 39 years old. Instead, the remembered Nachito from “Al fondo hay sitio” was born in February 1967 and is 55 years old. That means that Galliani is 16 years ahead of the actress .

Connie Chaparro spends a weekend in Arequipa with her family

Connie Chaparro shares moments from her family trip with her husband Sergio Galliani and their little Nicola in Arequipa. Through her social networks, she invited her followers to learn about the various tourist attractions that our country has.

Connie Chaparro and her family are on a trip to Arequipa. Photo: capture/ Instagram/ Connie Chaparro

The comments of his followers did not wait. “ I love them, they transmit union and a lot of love! ”, “Photography inspires me peace, what a beautiful family moment”, are some of the affectionate messages that Internet users dedicated to them.

The Galliani family receives the love of their followers on social networks. Photo: capture/ Instagram/ Connie Chaparro

Actors Connie Chaparro Y Sergio Gallianitogether with his son, walk through the streets of a “White City” very happy and do not miss the opportunity to take pictures to remember.

Does Connie Chaparro want more children?

the national artist Connie Chaparro He responded on his social networks to a question that was constantly asked: do you want to become a mother again?

“Guys, I better clarify it here at once, so you no longer have the doubt. I never wanted to have another child, I feel that one is enough for me ”, he wrote on his Facebook account to clarify doubts on the subject of possible maternity.

Nicola Galliani is the son of Connie Chaparro and Sergio Galliani. Photo: Instagram capture/Connie Chaparro

Connie Chaparro responds to a user who mocked a photo with Sergio Galliani

Despite being a couple that stays away from controversy, Connie Chaparro often receives criticism from different users on social networks, although she is not intimidated to respond. For example, the actress was blunt when one of her followers made fun of the age difference with Sergio Galliani.

“It bothers you? Does it bother you? How many women still have zero empathy, ”she wrote to later receive support from other of her fans.