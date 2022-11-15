Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Sports programming for this Tuesday, October 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in Sports
Colombia women's team vs. Zambia
Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda, EL TIEMPO @Juanfotosadn

The final of the promotion tournament and the friendly of the women’s team, the highlights.

Snail HD2
5 pm Women’s soccer, friendly: Colombia vs. Zambia.

ESPN2
8 am and 3 pm Tennis, ATP Tour: Masters Tournament.

Star+
7:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
10 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Utah Jazz vs. new york knicks

WinSports+
8 pm Soccer, final promotion tournament: Huila vs. Boyacá Chico.

SPORTS

