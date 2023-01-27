conmebol Y concacaf They have reached a good agreement and two tournaments that will take place in 2024 will have significant changes.

One determination is that the 2024 Copa América will be played in the United States, in the summer of 2024, and will include the 10 Conmebol teams and the six best Concacaf teams, as guests.

“Concacaf countries will have the opportunity to qualify for this competition through the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League,” the statement said.

He added: “This agreement will support their men’s national teams in their preparation for the upcoming World Cup through an expanded Copa América featuring six elite Concacaf teams, hosted in the region that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

decisive decisions

Likewise, Concacaf will allow it to provide more high-quality competition for its men’s national teams over the next two years, including the conclusion of the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League, the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, the 2023/23 Concacaf Nations League 24.

For the women’s national teams, Concacaf has invited the four best women’s national teams from Conmebol, who will take part in the Concacaf Gold Cup W 2024, which will also be based in the United States.

It was determined that the four teams would be chosen “based on the results of the Copa América Femenina 2022: Brazil (champion), Colombia (runner-up), Argentina (third place) and Paraguayan (fourth place)”:

Conmebol and Concacaf will also organize a “final four”-style centralized club competition involving the best clubs from the respective confederations.

“The four participating teams (two from each confederation) will qualify through the existing CONMEBOL and Concacaf club competitions and the two confederations are working so that the first edition of this tournament can be played in 2024,” it was commented.

“Conmebol and Concacaf are linked by historical and affective ties. But above all, we are united by the passion, characteristic of all America, for soccer and sport. We are determined to renew and expand our joint initiatives and projects. We want this passion to translate into more and better competitions and for soccer and its values ​​to grow and strengthen throughout the hemisphere. Without a doubt, both confederations believe in big and we will work with this orientation”, said Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.

