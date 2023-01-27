Pd, Elly Schlein in Genoa



Genoa – “This is a people raising its head”. Elly Schlein, candidate for the national secretariat of the Democratic Party, says it as she enters the Call Room of the port as full as she hasn’t seen in a long time for a rally. Many exponents of the Democratic Party but also historical militants of the left, the former mayor Marta Vincenzi, the centre-left candidate in the last municipal elections Ariel Dello Strologo, the MPs Luca Pastorino and Valentina Ghio. Elly Schlein is accompanied by Adelmo Cervi and the Genoese secretary Simon D’Angelo. It is he who warms up the audience: “Without a great progressive political force we risk being ephemeral. We need a party that is not afraid to say which side it is on. The left that wanted to represent everyone ended up no longer representing anyone”. “We don’t want a centre-left that governs with Bucci, makes agreements with Toti in Savona and wants to go to Imperia with Scajola!”. After D’Angelo to speak is a student union representative: “In Genoa we live in a particular situation: the right governs all the places where we have interlocutors and does not listen to any of our proposals”. “We are the ones who have to say where to go, then we will think about alliances. If we are here it is because we have the courage to say things on the street and in homes”, says the vice president of the regional council Armando Sanna: “Listening, courage and action”.

Elly Schlein began her speech to the Call Room saying: “It is a difficult moment for the country and for the left. We are coming from a heavy defeat, but we still believe that a different story can be built: the destiny of a person must not be marked from where he was born or in which family”. For the Emilian deputy “we must enter this room with respect to say that the new democratic party we want to build wants to fight against poor work and precariousness”.

Schlein said that we need to be credible again for “millions of people who stopped voting for this party. We must be the ones who limit fixed-term contracts, as in Spain. We must listen to the unions: no more pirated contracts. And we set a minimum wage in this country. The right doesn’t care about this, we have to do it. Work and poor must not be in the same sentence. This is the sala dei camalli: one cannot continue to die of work and internships in Italy. They are not accidents but disinvestment in training and controls”.

The other battle is on workers statute: “He is 53 years old, we are those generations who have to write the new protections for work, for riders, for digital work”.

“Work, inequality and climate they are not radical issues: social justice is climate justice. The poorest groups live in contexts most at risk from hydrogeological events and I say this in a region that has paid a very high price”.

Then Schlein attacked Toti on health care: “One cannot think that after Covid it was not understood that we must invest in public health and proximity. In this region thousands of disabled children are not cared for because the right thinks it is a family responsibility. Welfare is not a cost, but an investment. We need a nationwide caregiver law. They are the women who have continued to heal, dear Giorgia Meloni. We don’t care about a female prime minister who doesn’t help other women. We will win the primaries of 26 February and we will be a party that talks about the redistribution of wealth”.

“I tell Giorgia Meloni that a point is not enough to break the glass ceiling. The conditions of all women must improve. We will strongly oppose Minister Valditara’s plan to regionalize the school. Enough with the idea of ​​a class school with schools for the rich and for the poor”.

“I want a party in which no woman is told “I put you there and you do as I say”, enough with the logic of loyalty and co-optation”.

“A modern left knows that social and civil rights go together: egalitarian marriage and adoptions. We want to a family reunification between the Democratic Party and the people of the left. Let’s not betray the desire to participate of those approaching politics for the first time. We have to talk to people, not people”. Schlein also greeted Luca Pastorino, Gianni Pastorino and Ferruccio Sansa from the stage: “If you are here, it means that we can rebuild a progressive camp”.

“We are here to change but without betraying our roots which are anti-fascist. And I would also like to say that on our part we don’t want Bucci’s and Toti’s votes in the primaries“.

Schlein: “We want the return of the Women’s Option requirements”

“Giorgia Meloni has once again chosen not to help other women because with the budget maneuver she has affected their pensions by restricting the ‘Women’s option’. There are more than 20,000 women’s option exodations and can no longer access early exit. I believe that the government has made a serious mistake and we will fight for the return to the requirements of that measure”, said Elly Schlein on the sidelines of her visit to Genoa, before the meeting in the Call Room.

“School, Valditara’s denial confirms the regionalization project” “

The denial of the Minister (of Education and Merit, ed.) Valditara does not reassure us, on the contrary, it confirms that the option of regionalizing school is still on the table. We will firmly oppose this idea that pairs with Calderoli’s on differentiated autonomy,” Schlein said.

“All and all teachers must be paid more because we are one of the countries that pays less for their work, to which social dignity must be restored. The country needs to start reinvesting in school because school is the first great tool for social emancipation”.