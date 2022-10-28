Congressman Paul Gozar invited Putin and Zelensky to Arizona to negotiate

Member of the US House of Representatives Paul Gozar invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Arizona to hold peace talks. The corresponding letter sent to the embassies of Russia and Ukraine in Washington, he published in Twitter.

In his address, Gozar invited the leaders of the states to come to the city of Phoenix, which is the capital of Arizona. In his opinion, the location of the state will provide the necessary distance for productive negotiations from the conflict and from those who call for the continuation of the confrontation. The congressman hoped that in Arizona, politicians could “start a dialogue to de-escalate nuclear tensions, end the war, and end the death and destruction that has engulfed your countries.”

I am not a diplomat. I am just a member of Congress, but I have seen enough death and destruction in your countries. It is unacceptable. I went from resentment at the lack of attempts at a peaceful settlement to a sense of the need to act on my own Paul GozarMember of the US House of Representatives

Gozar noted that he has the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission and counts on the support of the organization. The congressman explained his address to the presidents as follows: “If there is not a single leader in our politics or in our armed forces who will try to end this war without unimaginable global death and destruction, then I must.”

It was proposed to hold talks between the two countries in other countries

Proposals to hold talks between Russia and Ukraine have been made before. Thus, the chairman of the World Union of Old Believers (WBU) Leonid Sevastyanov said that Pope Francis proposed to hold talks between Putin and Zelensky in the Vatican. According to Sevastyanov, Francis is ready to provide not only the Vatican itself, but also many buildings in Rome for the meeting of the leaders.

Residents of the German city of Stralsund also wanted to help organize the negotiations. As a venue for the meeting, they proposed the local town hall. Citizens said that Stralsund has a “great history in the field of creating peace”, and also recalled the Treaty of Stralsund in 1370 and the visit of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1984.

In addition, Turkey and the UAE expressed their desire to become mediators in the negotiations. Thus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the Russian president to give a chance to negotiations with Ukraine, and said that Ankara was ready to play the role of a mediator in this process. UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed the country’s readiness to mediate in peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, if necessary.

Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine

At a plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 27, Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready for negotiations with Ukraine. However, he recalled that Kyiv had decided to refuse dialogue with Moscow. “The question is not about us,” the Russian leader pointed out.

On September 30, Zelensky said that Kyiv was ready for negotiations with Moscow. However, according to him, they will take place only when the president changes in Russia.

Related materials:

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said neither Ukraine nor Russia was in the mood for negotiations right now. At the same time, he added that Washington will continue to support Ukraine in order to provide Kyiv with favorable conditions for negotiations in the future.

The last talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations on a face-to-face format were held in March at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul. Commenting on the results of the meeting, Peskov said that Moscow could not claim that there were “serious breakthroughs” in the negotiation process.