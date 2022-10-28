Mexico.- This Thursday, October 27, could be your lucky day, since today the draws for Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato in which you have the possibility of winning thousands of pesos.

These games of Forecasts for Public Assistance They are held throughout the week according to the established calendar, and you can play with bets of 1 and 10 pesos.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 10470

OF THE THREE | 19402

EXTRA| 00700

OF THE SEVEN | 76667

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 03, 15, 16, 29, 21

CLASSIC|

Cat Win Result

It should be remembered that the predicted games of Predictions, Melate Retro, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and you can participate with bets of 10 or 15 pesos for a combination and in case you want to participate in the Melate’s full draw is cost of the bet is 30 pesos.

