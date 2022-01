The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol has subpoenaed three lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Among them is Rudy Giuliani. Trump was working with the lawyers in question at the time of the attack to legally reverse his election defeat.

