In recent weeks, a lot of unofficial information has been coming out about mario kart 9. Apparently, the game would be available this year and according to a reliable insider, could have many characters from other franchises of Nintendo, as well as third parties. In other words, you could follow in the footsteps of Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Leaky Pandy, insider who has previously been very accurate with his leaks, said that mario kart 9 will have more than just characters from Mario. According to him, the title will have the presence of franchises such as Advance Wars, Animal Crossing, ARMS, Baloon Fight, F-Zero, Kid Icarus, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda. Similarly, it mentions that the Rabbids from Ubisoft they would also be present in the game.

But the thing does not end only with characters, since we would also see tracks inspired by these franchises and objects. East insider It claims that there will be no more coins, you can only load one item at a time, and there will be two types of item boxes: a small one and a larger one. The former will provide very meaningless items, while the latter will give more powerful things. However, the item you have could be improved if you go through any box of any size.

Publisher’s note: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was a huge success, so it would make sense that Nintendo would want to replicate this same formula for some of its other multiplayer IPs. It’s been a long time since the last Mario Kart, so it shouldn’t be long before we start getting the real official details.

Via: comic book