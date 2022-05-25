With the change, Funapol will cover payment of health expenses and compensation for time of availability

The Senate Plenary approved, on Tuesday (May 24, 2022), an MP (Provisional Measure) that expands the use of Funapol (Fund for the Equipment and Operationalization of End-Activities of the Federal Police) for the payment of indemnities and health expenses of Federal Police employees. As the MP was modified by the National Congress, it goes to presidential sanction.

Today, part of Funapol can be used to pay for the displacement and maintenance of police officers sent on official operations. The approved text increases this part to 50% of the Fund (today it is 30%) and includes health expenses for PF employees – not just agents –, in addition to the payment of compensation for time of availability. These indemnities are due when the server gives up rest periods to be at the disposal of the body.

According to the text, it is consideredin availability” the public servant who remains at the disposal of the PF after the regular working day, of 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. Availability must follow a scale prepared in advance.

The text proposes that the compensation be equivalent to 1/3,000 of the highest remuneration of the police career – the value can reach R$ 10 per hour. The benefit will not be subject to the collection of income tax or social security contribution. The amounts may not be incorporated into the employee’s remuneration or used as a basis for calculating retirement or pension for death.

It will be up to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, to establish the limits and conditions for the payment of compensation, according to budget availability. The funds will come from the reallocation of budget allocations from the Federal Police itself.

In the version sent by the Executive, the MP did not deal with compensation for availability and maintained at 30% the portion of Funapol that can be used for other purposes. The Chamber of Deputies made the changes and the Senate agreed to them. The Rapporteur, Senator Styvenson Valentine (We can-RN), said the payment is “almost symbolic”.

“The indemnity corresponds to an almost symbolic payment to the employee who offers to work outside working hours. There is a lot of service in the PF: combating corruption and trafficking, maritime, airport and border police. There are dozens of simultaneous missions and operations. All help is welcome and needed.”, he wrote in his opinion.

the senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) celebrated the approval of the MP. He stated that the new text “do justice” to the servers, but regretted that the scope is restricted to the PF.

“I really wanted the same treatment given to civil police officers, military police officers, municipal guards. Society does not know how to effectively distinguish the competence of each police.”

Funapol was created by the Complementary Law 89, of 1997.

With information from the Senate Agency.