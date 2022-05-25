The accident occurred on the southern ring road of Turin. Loris Tiberto had stopped to replace a punctured tire

A devastating tragedy happened, in the late morning of yesterday Tuesday 24 May, near Turin. Loris Tiberto, a 76-year-old retiree, was run over and killed by a truck while he was stopped in the emergency lane of the southern ring road of the Piedmontese capital to change a punctured tire. The incident took place under the helpless eyes of his wife.

Another one victim on Italian roads, yet another. Particularly dramatic was the last week, in which several people lost their lives.

Barbara De Donatis, of suns 29 years old, died in the province of Brescia from a daring and unfortunate motorcycle accident. She was on the rear seat of the vehicle driven by her boyfriend, when the vehicle fell to the ground due to the rain. The impact with the asphalt was not particularly hard, but the girl slipped under a guard rail and fell into an escarpment.

Then Luca Bergamaschi, a young man from only 18 years oldwho lost his life in a motorcycle accident in front of his father, the same one who had given him the vehicle for his birthday.

Lastly, the tragedy that occurred in L’Aquila, where little Tommaso, only 4 years old, lost his life. A car parked outside the kindergarten he attended went wild and fell on him and 5 other companions.

The tragedy of Loris Tiberto

Loris Tibaldi, at 12:00 yesterday, Tuesday 24 May, was in the car with his wife and the two were driving along the south ring road of Turin.

Suddenly a tire got a puncture and forced the man to pull over to change it. Just as he was making the repair, a truck has passed and has swept up in full, throwing it several meters away.

There wife man and the truck driver himself, who stopped immediately to provide help, called the 118 rescuers. Despite a timely intervention, there was nothing for the man to do and he was died on the way to the hospital.

The Police have launched an investigation to clarify the exact dynamics of the accident and to understand who to attribute responsibility for what happened.

In the next few hours the wife will be heard of the victim, still visibly shocked by the scene he witnessed.