CDMX.- The Permanent Commission of Congress of the Union ratified the appointment of Omar Mejía Castelazo What deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

With 24 votes in favor, one against and 10 abstentions, the legislators gave their approval to Omar Mejía as a member of the Banxico Governing Boardafter which the economist took a protest in the Sessions Hall of the Legislative Palace in the Chamber of Deputies.

Omar Mejía was appointed deputy governor of Banxico, replacing Gerardo Esquivel, and will remain in office until December 31, 2030as explained by the president of the Board of Directors of San Lázaro, Santiago Creel.

The newly appointed official will participate in the next meeting of Banxico’s Governing Board scheduled for February 9, where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates again.

With Omar Mejía there are four of the five members of the Banxico Governing Board proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), including the governor of Banxico, victoria rodriguezand the sub-governors Jonathan Heath and Galia Borja.

Omar Mejía was confirmed as deputy governor of Banxico with 24 votes in favor, one against and 10 abstentions.

During his initial message in a round of questions from the Third Committee of the Permanent Commission, Mejía Castezalo spoke in favor of maintain the autonomy of Banco de México as an essential part of strengthening the institution and its credibility, in order to fulfill its mandate of control inflation and set monetary policy from the country.

The new deputy governor of Banxico announced that he would give priority to controlling inflation and achieving a return to the 3% annual inflation goals in the third quarter of 2024.

“The central banks that enjoy greater autonomy are the ones that can best address the inflationary problem and inflation targets, if ratified it would propose to continue acting independently and autonomously, in compliance with the priority mandate of the Bank,” declared Omar Mejía.

To support that he has the necessary experience and knowledge for the position, despite not having master’s or doctoral degrees, the economist highlighted the work he has done as an advisor at Banxico.

“I have been able to analyze current information on the national economy and the international environment. I have prepared relevant information that contributes to monetary policy decision-making within an unprecedented context such as the one we find ourselves in,” Omar Mejía emphasized before legislators.

