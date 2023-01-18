Wednesday, January 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Inter humiliates Milan and wins the Italian Super Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Inter vs. Milan

Inter vs. Milan in the Italian Super Cup.

Inter vs. Milan in the Italian Super Cup.

resounding victory

See also  Giro, Enel's pink jersey for another three years. Cairo: "Important renewal"

Inter retained the Italian Super Cup title after clearly beating Milan 3-0 in a match played this Wednesday in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), allowing their coach Simone Inzaghi to achieve his fourth title in this tournament in as many appearances.

Federico Dimarco opened the scoring after a good collective move shortly after the start of the match (minute 10), the Bosnian Edin Dzeko increased the difference (21) sealing a perfect first half hour for the ‘Nerazzurri’ and the Argentine Lautaro Martínez rounded off the win in the final stretch of the match (77).

AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Inter #humiliates #Milan #wins #Italian #Super #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry assessed the chance of joining NATO separately from Sweden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result