Inter humiliates Milan and wins the Italian Super Cup

January 18, 2023, 04:13 PM
Inter retained the Italian Super Cup title after clearly beating Milan 3-0 in a match played this Wednesday in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), allowing their coach Simone Inzaghi to achieve his fourth title in this tournament in as many appearances.
Federico Dimarco opened the scoring after a good collective move shortly after the start of the match (minute 10), the Bosnian Edin Dzeko increased the difference (21) sealing a perfect first half hour for the ‘Nerazzurri’ and the Argentine Lautaro Martínez rounded off the win in the final stretch of the match (77).
AFP
