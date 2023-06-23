Yes, even in the editorial office some cars sometimes get confused with each other. What do you find confusing car design?

Of course we are all car fans, car enthusiasts and car nerds here. When we were little we could distinguish a Fiat Uno from a Tipo and we are all 10 km away that that ///M logo is really fake. Or really.

But come on, we are of course only human and we sometimes get it wrong. I’m not talking about a trio of editors who predict Formula 1 races ahead of the race. No, with spotting cars. It cannot be otherwise that there is a model somewhere that you always confuse with another. Color, specification, the country where you drive: there are always factors that make you always have to look twice.

Michael: Two-seat Mercedes

Recently, Michael was waiting in a parking lot for a Mercedes to approach him. Given the big, sturdy nose, it looked like the car in question was a Mercedes-Benz SL. Watch out when he could see the side, our editor-in-chief realized the car was unfinished and had to be a Mercedes-Benz SLK…

Wouter: All Asians look alike.

Before we get all human rights organizations on our neck: no, not the people. The Asian cars are also called Asians. And in some cases they are strikingly similar. Confusing car design is a bit their thing. What about the new design language of Honda and Toyota. Especially at the rear, many cars look alike… Oh, wait, this is a Nio and a Lexus.

Ruben: Crossover mania

Ruben was in doubt. He’s a perfect human being. He is not mistaken when it comes to cars. He did have a bit of a hard time with various Mercedes sedans of the previous generation, in particular the E-Class (W213) and S-Class (W221) can be recognized by the badge. Not that Ruben immediately gets them together, but the similarities between the Maserati Grecale and Ford Puma are really not possible.

William: Infiniti Mazda

And yes, the undersigned is also mistaken with confusing car design. The stupid thing is, it’s about the color in this case. A few times when I saw a red Inifniti Q60 I thought it was a Mazda 6. Then when you got closer to the car you thought: is this a facelift or something until you saw the Infiniti logo. Given the rarity of red Q60s in the Netherlands, I have confused myself several times with the same car. It’s not a big deal, because I think both are very nice cars.

Then the question for you, dear reader, is which Volkswagens do you think are similar? Um, what cars? Let us know, of course we leave everyone in their value. We just can’t prevent that @nicolasr include it in an anthology!

This article Confusing car design: which models are you confusing? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Confusing #car #design #models #confusing