the anime of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a will broadcast the last chapters together, this suggests that it will be released from chapter 9 (where the incidence of delays began) to 12, the same day.

The end of NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a will arrive on July 23, 2023 via Tokyo MX and Tochigi at 7:00 p.m. and until 9:00 p.m. (which in Mexico would imply from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. However, it should be noted that no simulcast was announced).

The anime’s premiere was set for a January 7 release date, but delays NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a They started on January 28 with chapter number 4. It was reported that it was due to a COVID contagion in the production team. Because of this they had to stop the animation.

Later, due to the same circumstances, the anime stopped airing in March, with chapter 9. However, now we will have a kind of marathon to finish the story.

What is NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a about?

Some androids are sent on a special mission, their objective is to recover the Earth so that people can return to it, because humanity has been expelled by mechanical beings from another planet.

Given this scenario, we will have a fervent battle between androids and machines. Important secrets will slowly be revealed that could make us better understand the reality of NieR.

