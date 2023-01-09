France.- Officially the psg has confirmed that in January they will have their traditional “Winter Tour” where they will face a team between the clubs of Saudi Arabia, the al hilal and the Al Nassr where its best players will be selected to match figures like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar.

“Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Qatar for the traditional Winter Tour, adding a friendly in Riyadh,” reads the publication of the Parisian team, confirming the duel. This announcement has many important points to examine and it is that this would be the first great opportunity to see again Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo on a playing field playing face to face, after his last participation in the Champions League when the Portuguese played for Juventus and the Argentine with Barcelona.

The date for this match is January 19, 2023, based at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. The French team is expected to fly to Qatar on January 17. Regarding the selection of players by Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, it has not yet been announced but it is expected that it can be announced in the following days.

New clash of Messi and Ronaldo?

Nothing has yet been confirmed about the squads that both squads will have for this match, but since the possibility of their confrontation was discussed, the issue of the clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now part of the Al-Nassr team, has been discussed. but for the moment it has not been registered with the club due to lack of spaces for foreign players, even so it is expected that it can have action in this duel.

Al-Hilal launches offer to Messi

Another of the issues that this party encompasses is the supposed offer that the al hilal he did to PSG for Lionel Messi and it is that for days he has winked at the world champion player by offering shirts of his team with the name of the Argentine. Now it has been revealed that there is an offer of 900 million euros, which would be the largest proposal in history for a player for just a couple of seasons. For now there is nothing formal about it, but the Argentine has not renewed his contract with the PSG team.