NGO ships diverted to the ports of PD-led cities? “I have the utmost respect for all criticisms, especially those from the opposition, but I don’t share them”. With these words the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, responds to the criticisms of Stefano Bonaccini and other Pd-led city mayors. “The need is to guarantee a fair distribution and in any case the city where the landing takes place does not take care of the assistance because the migrants are then always sorted to other regions”.