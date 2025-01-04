Saturday, January 4, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Condemned not to appear on the card

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2025
in Business
0
Condemned not to appear on the card
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Now that the crusaders of the Holy Orders of Sectarian Lawyers and HazteloMirar have climbed onto their imaginary steeds and drawn for the umpteenth time their virtual holy sword against this new blasphemy that threatens to destroy the largest and most powerful religion on the planet, I speak of the picture of the little cow from the Grand Prix that Lalachus dared to show on public television, I remembered a popular joke from my childhood that went like this:

Jesus is on the cross and at his sides the two thieves are crucified. Jesus turns to the thief on the right and says:

#Condemned #card

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Telegram updates and introduces privacy improvements to verify other accounts

Telegram updates and introduces privacy improvements to verify other accounts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result