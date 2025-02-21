The ritual of the heads cut among the Iberians, former societies of the Iberian Peninsula, was more complex than what was previously thought, according to a study led by the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

The study, published in ‘Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports’, reveals new Perspectives on this enigmatic ritual.

To achieve these findings, UAB researchers They analyzed the mobility patterns of the Iberian communities of the Iron Age by analyzing seven skulls found in deposits of Ullastret (Girona) and Puig Castellar (Barcelona). The use of advanced techniques such as bioarcheology and analysis of Stable stain and oxygen isotopes In the teeth allowed to define the local or non -local origins of these individuals.

Different findings in each site

The analysis in Puig Castellar He showed that three of the four individuals differed significantly from local strontium, which suggests external origins. According to researchers, the exhibition of these skulls in the wall could indicate a use to demonstrate power or coercion. Instead, in Ullastretmixtures of local and foreign origins were found. Local skulls were possibly displayed in prominent facilities of the city, while a foreign skull found outside the walls could have been a “war trophy”.

Cultural and Social Diversity

The differences between the two sites underline the diversity and complexity of the Iberian societies. The ISOTOPIC VALUES They demonstrate not only differentiated mobility, but also a varied management of resources. This reinforces the idea that these communities maintained dynamic and complex social and cultural structures.

This study is a first approach and indicates the importance of Modern technology In the archaeological analysis, opening new ways to understand the historical interactions of these peoples.