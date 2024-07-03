The title race is moving forward in great strides and the knockout stage begins with the quarter finals. Venezuela and Canada They will face each other next Friday, July 5th in it AT&T Stadium from Texas to determine which team will advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América.
The combined “Bocha“Batista reaches this stage after qualifying with a perfect score in the B Groupfor their part, the Canadians achieved second place in the Group A.
In 90 minutes, we will review the conditions in which both teams arrive in terms of suspensions and injuries:
For this commitment, the Venezuelan national team arrives in optimal conditions to give their best in this match where they play for the direct pass to the semifinals that will face them against the winner of Argentina and Ecuador.
Tajon Buchanan He suffered a leg injury in training and is a last-minute withdrawal from the Canadian team. He will be the only player who will not be present for this match.
For this duel, the team led by Fernando Batista will not be able to count on the forward Darwin Machíswho received his second yellow card against Jamaica and for this reason, must serve a one-match suspension.
On the other hand, the coach of the Vinotinto could miss this match due to a repeat of the suspension he had to serve against Panama. The coach was caught on camera while having a conversation via handy with his technical team, a reason that would be sufficient to repeat the sanction.
Those of Jesse MarschThey arrive clean of cards since, in addition to not having been at risk in the group stage, from the quarter-finals onwards the warnings are cleared for the rest of the tournament.
