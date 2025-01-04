Telegramthe direct competitor of the popular instant messaging application WhatsApparrived in Spain in 2013 so that users could send multimedia content, create groups, channels, broadcast, make video calls, edit messages or start secret conversations, among other functions.

With more than 950 million monthly active users around the world, the app continues strengthening your privacy security and add the third party verification.

Telegram improves account verification: this is third-party verification

Telegram It already had a verification program for public entities and organizations, but now, as they comment in their official blogthey add a verification system for accounts managed by third partiesthat is, those that have been previously validated may act as verifiers.

The new system works in a decentralized manner and allows accounts recognized by already confirmed ones to assign a symbol different from the blue tick that has been offered on a regular basis in order to reduce the amount of diffusion of misleading content. In addition to adding detailed explanations about its meaning when accessing the profile.

Telegram Third Party Verification Telegram

In order for organizations to validate associated profiles, they must first pass a official authentication process. If you comply, these organizations, such as food supervisors, can add or remove the verification badge from the profiles they have associated with them.

What is sought with this is that there is a transparent authentication criteria. If the case arises that the affiliates change their scenario, the organizations themselves may request the cancellation of the verification in the platform’s Bots API.





