Concord, Sony’s floundering 5v5 hero shooter, has now officially gone offline just two weeks after its PS5 and PC launch – its short life abruptly ending with an undignified “error” message.

Concord was unveiled last May as part of former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan’s optimistically expansive push into live-service gaming. Unfortunately for Sony and developer Firewalk Studios, Concord’s launch this August failed to make much of an impact – player numbers were less-than-stellar, and subsequent reports claimed only around 25,000 copies had been sold.

Still, it was a bit of a shock when Sony announced it was pulling the plug on Concord earlier this week so soon after release, Firewalk admitting “our initial launch didn’t land” and confirming Concord would be taken offline today. And its life – in its current guise, at least – is now officially at an end; servers went down a little before 7pm this evening in the UK, presenting players with nothing more than a terse “error” message and instructions on how to refund the game.

Concord gameplay trailer.Watch on YouTube

Over on the game’s subredditthough, Concord’s community team shared a more heartfelt message, writing, “On behalf of everyone at Firewalk, thank you for all of your support. We are deeply grateful for those of you who spent your time with us, made memories, and learned what it means to be a Freegunner.” It also noted the game’s Discord server will remain open, although changes will be made to “streamline the conversation.”



As to whether Concord still has a future, that remains unclear. Firewalk previously said it would “determine the best path ahead” and “explore options” following the game’s closure, suggesting it might one day return in an overhauled form. Concord’s demise won’t, however, impact its appearance in Amazon’s upcoming animated video game anthology series Secret Level, according to a recent report – so there’ll be one last opportunity to say goodbye.