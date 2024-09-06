Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Press Split

Pope Francis prepares to inspect an honor guard at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia. © Tatan Syuflana/dpa

Seven people have been arrested in Indonesia. They posted threats on the Internet during Pope Francis’ visit.

Jakarta – Seven people have been arrested in Indonesia on suspicion of planning an assassination attempt on Pope Francis. Catholic News Agency and Indonesian media on Friday (September 6). These arrests took place earlier this month in various cities across the country, as reported by the Indonesian magazine tempo now reported. The information was confirmed by a spokesman for the anti-terror unit Densus 88, it said.

Assassination attempt on Pope Francis foiled during Asia trip? Seven arrests reported

The suspects are said to have published threats against the Pope on the Internet. There is also talk of connections to the Islamist terrorist scene.

One of the suspects posted a picture of a bomb in the comment section of Tempos Instagram-Post about the Pope’s arrival. Another called for churches and religious sites to be burned down during the Pope’s visit. Another suspect wrote that he would “bomb the Pope”. “I am a terrorist. (…) Be alert,” he wrote, according to tempoThe investigations are still ongoing.

Pope Francis travels through Indonesia – and reportedly received terror threats

Pope Francis was in Indonesia from Tuesday to Friday. He then continued his journey to Papua New Guinea. Other stops on his Asia-Pacific trip are East Timor and Singapore. The head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected back in Rome on September 13.

A special moment during Francis’ visit to Indonesia was a meeting with the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Thursday. During this meeting, the two religious leaders signed a joint declaration against violence and environmental destruction.

Pope Francis controversial – also in the Church

Under the leadership of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church has embarked on a new course aimed at greater openness and inclusiveness. The Vatican leader has also taken a clear position on issues such as climate change, inequality, global capitalism and interreligious dialogue. Criticism is also frequent, for example when Pope Francis speaks out about the war in Ukraine. The Pope is also controversial within the Catholic Church itself because of his course. (lrg)